Officials: fatal stabbing in Durham, NH, was self-defense

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the circumstances of a fatal stabbing last year in Durham met the legal standard for self-defense.

The report released Friday by the attorney general, state police and Durham Police Department found that 22-year-old Michael Barrett, of Dover, was out of control and threatening to kill others before he attacked Bailey Manning early on March 11, 2017.

Officials say Manning stabbed Barrett when he charged while wielding a piece of shattered mirror and then a table lamp.

The report said Barrett had consumed cocaine that night, and an autopsy found he had ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in his bloodstream.

The report said no homicide charges were warranted because Manning’s use deadly force qualified as self-defense under state law.

