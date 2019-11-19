Officials: Father in suspicious NH death committed suicide

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials investigating the suspicious deaths of a Hillsborough, New Hampshire man and his infant daughter say the man committed suicide by gunshot, but have not given a cause of death for his daughter.

Officers responding to a Bridge Street apartment in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, on Sunday found Miles Deuse, 39, and his daughter Makenzi Deuse, dead in the building, police said.

After an autopsy performed Monday, Miles Deuse’s manner of death was determined to be suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

The cause and manner of Makenzie Deuse’s death are pending further investigation.

All identified parties have been identified and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

The investigation remains active and no further information is expected until Makenzie Deuse’s autopsy has been finalized.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper at 603-628-8477.

