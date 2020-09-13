Officials find body of Methuen man reported missing in NH

AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have recovered the body of a Methuen man who was reported missing after going fishing in New Hampshire, officials said.

Joseph Moreau, 83, went fishing on Lake Massabesic Friday and didn’t return, police said. Officials found his canoe floating upright along with his gear, and found his car near the Auburn-Manchester, New Hampshire line.

Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team found Moreau’s body on Lake Massabesic in Auburn on Sunday, officials said, and an autopsy will be performed Monday.

