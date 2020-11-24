Officials find mysterious metal monolith in Utah

(WHDH) — Wildlife officials have launched an investigation after an aerial crew discovered a mysterious metal monolith in the remote wilderness.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was recently counting big horn sheep from the air when crew members spotted an unusual object and landed nearby to investigate further, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.

“The crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock,” officials said in a news release.

There was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there, crew members noted.

“It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from,” officials added.

The exact location of the installation has not been disclosed because officials are fearful that people will try to visit the area, get stranded, and require a rescue operation.

