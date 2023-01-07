COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - One day after fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out in the attic of a home once owned by a missing Cohasset woman, officials said an investigation determined it was not suspicious in nature.

Cohasset and state investigators determined the fire originated in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert.

Officials said the fire was reported by the current residents of the home, who moved in after the house was sold months ago by Ana Walshe, who was recently reported missing by her place of work and husband and who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Investigators were in the process of searching for Walshe, 39, when the fire was first reported. Earlier in the day, police could be seen sweeping through a wooded area close to Walshe’s current home, combing through after she was reported missing on Jan. 4.

The mother of three was last seen during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Her friends said she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cellphone have gone dark.

