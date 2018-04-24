Officials: Fire at Weymouth senior living complex was intentionally set

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A fire that caused an estimated $75,000 in damages at a senior living complex in Weymouth Monday was intentionally set, authorities said.

The person who set the fire at Union Towers, whose name has not been released, has been identified and charges will be filed with the Weymouth Police Department at a later date, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday by State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Star, and Weymouth Police Chief Richard C. Grimes. The fire resulted in two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was contained to a one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of the Broad Street apartment building.

The fire is being investigated by members of the Weymouth Fire and Police Departments and state troopers assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

