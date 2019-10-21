Officials: Fire that destroyed $1.5M Barnstable vacation home was intentionally set

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-alarm fire that destroyed a Barnstable vacation home Sunday was intentionally set, fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at 84 Allyn Lane at 1:30 p.m. found a fire that had engulfed most of the house in flame. No one was at home and no one was injured as firefighters extinguished the fire.

“The fire was burning for quite some time before it was reported. As a result, it got a good head start on us,” said Barnstable Fire Chief Frank Pulsifer.

State fire officials said the fire was intentionally set, and that they know who is responsible for the blaze and where they are and the public is not at risk.

The home, valued at $1.5 million, suffered $520,000 in damages, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)