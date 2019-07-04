Officials: Fireworks likely cause of Randolph Town Hall roof fire

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fireworks are most likely to blame for a Randolph Town Hall fire that left the roof damaged late Wednesday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of smoke showing at the town hall, located at 41 South Main St., around 10 p.m. found flames coming from the roof.

The fire damaged a rooftop air conditioning unit and part of the rubber roof.

Officials say the cause is believed to be fireworks-related because the flames broke out shortly after the town’s official fireworks display. Several illegal fireworks were also reportedly noted around the same time.

One group of residents had lit off aerial fireworks near the town hall and officers responded to stop them, according to Randolph police.

“I am extremely proud of the quick work of our firefighters in preventing further damage to our Town Hall building,” Town Manager Brian P. Howard said. “Let this incident serve as a reminder to all that fireworks, while beautiful to behold, are not without their risks, especially when they are not left to the professionals.”

The damage to the town hall was estimated at $50,000.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

