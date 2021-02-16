Officials: First case of South African coronavirus variant detected in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials said they have found the first case of the South African coronavirus variant in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s from Middlesex County has the variant, officials said. She has no reported travel.

The South African variant is known to spread easily, officials said. There are 34 cases of the UK variant in Massachusetts and no cases of a Brazilian variant in the state, according to officials.

BREAKING: @MassDPH has confirmed the first case of the South African variant in MA. There are 34 cases of the U.K. variant, no confirmed cases of the variant out of Brazil. #7news pic.twitter.com/2rWsEVFLdm — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) February 16, 2021

