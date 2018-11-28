Officials: Fitchburg Line back on track after wheel falls off train causing derailment

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuter Rail passengers are hoping for a smoother ride Wednesday after a Fitchburg Line train derailed Tuesday morning when a wheel fell off a single-level coach car near Waverly Station, officials said.

About 800 passengers were onboard the train when it slipped off the track around 7:45 a.m., according to Keolis, the company responsible for operating the Commuter Rail for the MBTA.

“While the root cause of the wheel separation will be determined through an investigation, it has been determined that the wheel separation prompted the derailment,” Keolis said.

Passenger Rebecca McBreen recalled being worried that the train was going to tip over.

“To me, it felt as if we ran over a really big branch,” she said. “A big thud, a big clunk. And then it was as if it was caught in your tire, you’re in your car and you’re dragging something.”

No injuries were reported and all of the passengers were transferred onto another train. The incident caused lengthy delays.

Keolis does not expect the Wednesday morning commute to be impacted after they say all trains were inspected Tuesday evening and no new issues were found. Commuter Rail coach cars, including wheel sets, are inspected daily.

“The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority,” MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez said. “We appreciate our passengers’ patience and cooperation during this incident, and I want to thank our teams for their efforts to restore Commuter Rail to full service.”

McBreen says she’s used to seeing other mechanical issues on trains but added days like this are hardly worth the $10 ticket fee.

“This is just another, to me, the nail in the coffin that it needs to change,” McBreen said. “They got lucky this time.”

