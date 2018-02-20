(WHDH) — A Florida man is under arrest, accused in a one-sided food fight at a gas station.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect got upset when the attendant refused to sell him beer.

He then allegedly threw hot dogs at her, continued arguing, and finally poked her in the face with a corn dog stick.

Calvin McDaniel, 35, was arrested and charged with battery.

He is also being held on violating a previous probation.

