MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Marblehead police officer did not commit a hate crime when he etched a swastika into a fellow officer’s personal vehicle back in July 2019, an administrative review found.

Terence M. Delehanty, the manager/principal of Law Enforcement Application Development Strategies and chief of police/interim town manager in Winthrop, conducted an administrative review of the incident that led to the suspension of Officer Timothy Tufts before he eventually resigned.

An analysis of his findings showed that Tufts allegedly committed the crime of felony vandalism but that he did not commit a hate crime under Massachusetts law, Marblehead Town Administrator Jason Silva and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King announced Thursday in a letter to the community.

The review also found that the Marblehead Police Department did not provide preferential treatment to Tufts by not charging him with a crime because the victim did not want to press charges, Silva and King added.

However, the review did reportedly find that the officers did not adhere to the department’s Policy and Procedures and Rules and Regulations.

After an administrative inquiry completed by King of these violations is done, a decision will be made on the appropriate remedial measures to take.

“This incident is an unfortunate chapter in our police department’s history, and it’s one that we must collectively work to understand and address. We will do that as one Marblehead community, with input from stakeholders who have been most affected by it, as well as through a thorough review and revision of relevant policies, procedures and training our officers and staff undergo,” Silva and King wrote. “There is no place for acts of hatred in Marblehead, and through this process there will be accountability and lasting change that benefits our entire community.”

They added that they are continuing to review these findings and recommendations and that they will act on them in the weeks and months ahead to “create a culture of tolerance, awareness and decisive action.”

The Anti-Defamation League New England released a statement that read, “ADL New England welcomes the release of this report and looks forward to reading its recommendations to address the continued harm of antisemitism experienced by the Marblehead community. It is now everyone’s responsibility to start the hard work required to make Marblehead safer and more inclusive, and we applaud Chief King’s dedication to this work within Marblehead Police Department. ADL New England looks forward to engaging with the Marblehead community as it navigates these issues.

A redacted report of the administrative review can be found here.

