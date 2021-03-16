Officials: Former Olympian charged with indecent assaults at Western Mass. summer camp

BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Olympian was arraigned on a dozen counts of indecent assault and battery Tuesday after allegedly molesting children at a Western Mass. summer camp, officials said.

Conrad Mainwaring, 69, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and a judge set his bail at $200,000 with conditions that he have no contact with children under the age of 16, surrender his passport, confirm whereabouts with probation, and waive rendition.

Mainwaring allegedly committed the assaults while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s. Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators at 413-449-5863, officials said.

