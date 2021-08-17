AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends rescued a teen from drowning in Amesbury Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a near-drowning on Christopher Way at 3:30 p.m. were told a 15-year-old had been swimming in a pool with friends when he was seen face down in the water, officials said. One person administered CPR while first responders were called and the teenager regained consciousness after 30 seconds, according to officials.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

