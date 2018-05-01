Officials: Fugitives attempting to flee U.S. arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Romanian citizens wanted for crimes in North Carolina were nabbed by Customs and Border Protection officers at Boston’s Logan International Airport Friday, officials said.

Lucian Giurgiuveanu, 37, and Catalin Puscasu, 35, were departing Boston for Portugal when officers identified them as exact matches to active National Crime Information Center arrest warrants, with full extradition out of Ashville, for financial and property crimes.

Giurgiuveanu and Puscasu also failed to declare currency on a previous outbound departure attempt which resulted in a seizure of nearly $32,000, officials said. They were arrested as they tried to board their flight.

Both suspects will be extradited to North Carolina to face charges.

