Officials: Funding needed to cover cost of hiker rescues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say more funds are needed to cover costs for rescuing hikers.

New Hampshire Department of Fish & Game Director Glenn Normandeau tells New Hampshire Public Radio current funding isn’t enough to cover the 200 or so rescues performed annually. Rescues are funded by registration fees for vehicles. Normandeau says rescue costs cut into the department’s Fish & Game Fund.

A state study commission has recommended the U.S. Forest Service reimburse New Hampshire for rescues inside of White Mountain National Forest.

Normandeau says he’s asked the agency for assistance in the past and that Congressional action is needed. He adds that consistent funding from the meals and rentals tax would help the state department.

Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen say they will try their best.

