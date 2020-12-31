Officials: Georgia man charged with trafficking handguns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Georgia man is facing gun trafficking charges after officers found 10 handguns in his backpack in Springfield Wednesday, officials said.

After investigating Alidaud Whitehead, 25, of Jonesboro, Georgia, federal and local police stopped him on Lyman Street and found 10 handguns in his backpack, officials said, with two of the handguns loaded.

Whitehead was charged with trafficking 10 or more guns, 10 counts of carrying a gun without a license, four counts of possessing ammunition without a license, two counts of possessing a high capacity magazine, carrying a dangerous weapon and failing to attend jury duty.

