FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Bacon provided an update in the deadly Gabriel House fire in Fall River that happened late Sunday night. Nine people died in the fire and 30 people were taken to a hospital as a result.

In the update, Chief Bacon touched on staffing issues the department faces, as well as other fire departments in the area and in Massachusetts.

The Fall River Fire Department has partnered with the State Fire Marshall’s Office and District Attorney’s Office to head the investigation into the cause of the fire and the inspectional services investigation.

Chief Bacon said only seven of the residents taken from the fire to the Timao Center on Monday are still there. They will remain there until there is clearance for them to be taken to another facility that meets their needs, which is expected to happen by the end of Tuesday.

Throughout Tuesday, a memorial continued to grow outside of Gabriel House. Among those stopping by was a family member of one of the injured residents.

Teresa Berlo says her sister was released from the hospital and is doing well at another facility.

Investigators continue to comb through the three-story burned building, and working with the owner, Dennis Etzkorn.

