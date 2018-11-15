Officials: Greenfield man sentenced to prison after 8th offense of operating under influence of alcohol

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greenfield man was sentenced to prison Thursday after being convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol, eighth offense, officials say.

Robert F. Hughes, 55, was sentenced to three and a half to four years in state prison following his conviction after a jury trial in Franklin Superior Court, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Hughes was arrested on June 20, when police responded to the Leyden Woods apartment complex in response to a 911 call reporting a drunk man falling off his scooter, officials say.

Police found a bloodied Hughes standing next to his damaged motorized scooter, and he was slurring his words, smelled of alcohol, and refused medical help, according to police.

A check of his Massachusetts and interstate record revealed eight prior convictions for operating under the influence, including four in Massachusetts, three in Wyoming, and one in New Hampshire, officials say.

