Officials: Ground turkey sold at Stop & Shop linked to salmonella

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ground turkey sold at Stop & Shop earlier in the year has been linked to salmonella infections and should be thrown away, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for packages of Nature’s Promise 94% lean, 6% fat ground turkey with use by/freeze by/sell by dates of Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 3, 2021, Jan. 4, 2021, Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2021 on the front of the package, which have been linked to salmonella.

In a press release, Stop & Shop managers said some of those packages may have been purchased from stores between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021. Managers said customers should not eat the turkey and throw any packages away, or return them to a Stop & Shop store or call Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)