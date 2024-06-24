HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials handed out free water bottles to residents after people in several South Shore communities reported dirty water coming out of their faucets.

People in Hull, Hingham, and North Cohasset have reported the brown water, and the water is being retested. Experts said issues with the Weir River water system are linked to last week’s heat wave. They said sediment sitting at the bottom of the pipes was stirred into the water when usage increased.

Hingham and Hull town officials distributed bottled water Monday. Hingham residents were able to acquire bottles at Hingham High School and Hull residents at 671 Nantasket Ave.

Officials said it will take time for the water color to return to normal.

“We actually did this on Friday night and on Saturday. Both days we gave out to probably 200 cars, because we went through about 400 gallons on each night,” said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

“From most of the reports we’re hearing there’s not as many people that have discolored water as there was a couple of days ago,” he continued.

Crews in the area have strategically been flushing hydrants to help remove discolored water from the system. State health officials said the water is safe for washing and cooking, but not recommended to use in baby formula.

