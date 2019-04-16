Officials: Hepatitis A outbreak in New Hampshire accelerating at concerning rate

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - There has been a significant increase in the number of people in New Hampshire diagnosed with hepatitis A in recent months and the rates at which cases are being reported are concerning, officials said.

Since November 2018, 79 people have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Thirty-Three diagnoses were made in March alone.

In recent years, only about seven people annually were diagnosed with the disease.

The hepatitis A cases diagnosed since November have occurred in the counties of Hillsborough (36), Strafford (17), Rockingham (10), Merrimack (10), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Sullivan (1) and Carroll (1) Counties.

One person from Merrimack County has died.

“Hepatitis A is spread by unknowingly getting the virus in your mouth after touching or eating items that are contaminated with small amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person or caring for someone who is ill,” Chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Beth Daly said. “Hepatitis A is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine, which is vital to stopping this outbreak. People at high risk for infection should talk with their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.”

The virus that causes hepatitis A is contagious and anyone can get it. People at highest risk of contracting the virus are:

people with direct contact with someone with hepatitis A

people using injection or non-injection recreational drugs, including marijuana

people experiencing homelessness or with unstable housing (e.g. “couch surfing”)

gay and bisexual men

people with ongoing, close contact with high-risk individuals

Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver. Severe infections can result in liver failure and even death. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A.

For more information, click here.

