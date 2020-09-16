HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man accused of possessing explosives devices is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Officers responding to 19 Pleasant St. on Tuesday found pipe bombs, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

A search warrant was obtained and executed for the property, resulting in the discovery of bomb-making related materials, DFS added.

The State Police Bomb Squad determined the items to be safe for evaluation and submitted evidence to their crime lab.

An occupant of the home, 29-year-old Gregory Bennett, was charged with four counts of possession of an explosive device.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court.

Agencies that responded to this incident include Holyoke Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, the State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a special state Hazardous Materials team, State Police detectives assigned to the Office of Hampden District Attorney, State Police Crime Scene Services, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

A joint investigation remains ongoing.

