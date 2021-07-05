WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner who was burning paint with a torch sparked a fire in Winthrop on Monday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Pleasant Street found flames and smoke billowing from the structure.

The fire grew out of control, spread up into the attic, and burned through the roof.

Neighbors said they tried to extinguish the blaze with garden hoses before firefighters arrived but they were unsuccessful.

There were no reported injuries.

