WALPOLE, NH (WHDH) — Officials have confirmed that one person died in a residential fire, while another person faces minor injuries.

Flames broke out at 8 East Street in Walpole, New Hampshire at 3:16 a.m. Friday.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, the Walpole Police Department and the North Walpole Fire Department are investigating the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

State Fire Marshal Degnan would again like to remind everyone that working smoke alarms save lives and to have an escape plan from you residence in case of a fire. He added that when a fire is detected by smoke alarms, occupants only have minutes to escape before being overcome by the effects of smoke.

