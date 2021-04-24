Officials: Human remains found near NH rail trail but death does not appear to be suspicious

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found near a rail trail in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, but the death did not appear to be suspicious, officials said.

Manchester police were contacted by Auburn police after they found what appeared to be human remains near the rail trail off Candia Road, according to Manchester police.

Human remains found near rail trail off Candia Rd. Manchester Police are investigating, medical examiner on scene. pic.twitter.com/DxMsXUtceF — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) April 24, 2021

Officers found the remains about 1,000 feet in from the Proctor Road gate. The area was secured and detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Officials said the death does not appear to be recent or suspicious. A cause of death has not been confirmed and the investigation continues pending confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin, police said.

Police have cleared the scene and the rail trail is reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

