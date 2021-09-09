(WHDH) — A hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear that was protecting her cubs on Wednesday at a national park in Alaska, officials said.

Jason Long, 39, of Eagle River, was hunting in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve when the mother bear attacked him, leaving him with lacerations and puncture wounds, according the Alaska National Parks Service.

A number of rescue teams descended on the area following the attack and flew Long to Providence Alaska Medical Center, where was said to be in stable condition.

Officials say the sow was with two cubs at the time of the encounter.

“Due to the apparent defensive nature of this attack, there are no plans to locate the bear involved,” the parks service said in a news release. “Female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their young, especially when surprised.”

Officials added that there was no indication that the bear is unusually dangerous.

