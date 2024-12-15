PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 68-year-old man who died in a fire in Plainville on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on School Street around 3 p.m. found Mark Beyersdorfer inside, according to Plainville Fire Chief Robert Skinner and Plainville Police Chief James Floyd.

He was unable to escape the blaze and succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental. The origin and cause remain under investigation by the Plainville Fire Department, Plainville Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

