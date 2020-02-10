CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the 77-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after collapsing while turning his generator off inside his detached garage in Candia, New Hampshire over the weekend.

Kenneth “Dick” Nelson had started a generator inside the enclosed garage when his neighborhood lost power due to a winter storm on Friday, N.H. State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Candia Police Chief Michael McGillen announced in a joint press release.

At some point during Friday night or early Saturday morning, Nelson went back in the garage to turn off the generator when he collapsed in the toxic carbon monoxide-rich environment, Parisi and McGillen added.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday determined that Nelson had died from acute carbon monoxide toxicity and Parisi and McGillen say the manner of death was accidental.

Parisi is reminding the public about the importance of having carbon monoxide alarms in their homes and to make sure the area where the generator is placed is well ventilated.

He added that ideally, the generator should be outside, at least 10 feet away from any opening to the structure, with the exhaust air expelled in the opposite direction of the building.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas and is considered a silent killer.

Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness. Anyone who experiences these symptoms is encouraged to get fresh air and call 911 immediately.

