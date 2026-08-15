PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 81-year-old woman who died after being pulled from the water in Provincetown.

The US Coast Guard found a missing swimmer, later identified as Nancy Gear, of New York, floating in the water and rushed her to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Several other people were also pulled from the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

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