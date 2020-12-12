Officials ID Acton man fatally stabbed in New Hampshire

JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified an Acton man fatally stabbed to death in Jaffrey, New Hampshire and are investigating his killing, the Attorney General’s Office said Saturday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said Jake Seaburg, 23, was fatally stabbed in the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

Police said Seaburg was stabbed at a residence on Peterborough Street earlier Saturday and there is no threat to the general public. The stabbing is under investigation.

