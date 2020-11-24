Officials ID ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect wanted in shooting of trooper on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities on Tuesday identified the 35-year-old suspect who is wanted on an armed assault with intent to murder charge in connection with the shooting of a state trooper on Cape Cod last week.

Trooper John Lennon, who graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was shot by Andre Sterling during a traffic stop after stopping his vehicle on Camp Street in Hyannis around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

“This suspect had no problem shooting a law enforcement officer to escape scrutiny or capture,” Mason said during a news conference. “He has also demonstrated a willingness to use a gun against whomever he deems it necessary.”

Lennon, 28, was was taken by another trooper to Cape Cod Hospital before being taken to a hospital in Boston for additional treatment.

The bullet struck Lennon’s hand but a ballistics vest stopped it from wounding his shoulder.

“Without that vest, we could be talking about a far more tragic incident,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe said.

Mason warned the public that Sterling should be considered “armed and dangerous” because investigators have not yet recovered a firearm.

Sterling has a history of using false names and providing fake documents, according to Mason.

There is a possibility that Sterling has since traveled outside of Massachusetts, O’Keefe noted.

Sterling is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

After the shooting, investigators found Sterling’s abandoned car parked at a nearby apartment complex.

Dozens of police officers lined the Bourne Bridge on Monday to salute Lennon as he made his was home from Massachusetts General Hospital.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lennon has raised more than $130,000. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on Sterling’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-Kapture.

An investigation remains ongoing.

We are seeking ANDRE STERLING, 35, for the shooting of our Trooper last Friday night. Please take time to view this wanted poster and contact us at the listed number if you have any information about him or his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/8ajVPfGDAh — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 24, 2020

