BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials identified the construction worker killed in a partial collapse at the Government Center parking garage Saturday.

Peter Monsini, 51, was killed in the collapse, which dropped a crane nine stories near the Haymarket MBTA station.

Monsini’s union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, tweeted “We are devastated by the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The collapse is under investigation by the OSHA and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

