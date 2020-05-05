FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the elderly woman who died after her clothing caught fire while she was smoking inside the bathroom of her Falmouth house last month.

Firefighters responding to a reported house fire at One Crystal Spring Avenue on April 22 just before 11:30 a.m. removed 82-year-old Beverly J. Marshall from the burning residence, Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small, Falmouth Police Chief Edward A. Dunne, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint press release.

She was transported to a Boston hospital, where she later died.

An investigation revealed that Marshall’s clothing caught on fire while she was smoking, officials said. She alerted another resident who was injured trying to help put out the flames.

A passerby who saw the flames stopped and helped two residents escape from the home, while a third escaped on his own.

The blaze left behind about $150,000 worth of damage.

This was the second fatal fire in Falmouth during the month of April.

“We are part of the community we serve and offer our deepest condolences to these two families,” Small said. “While we are always ready to respond, we would prefer not to respond to any more fatal fires.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)