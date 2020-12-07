Officials ID Lowell woman struck by plow in fatal crash

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials identified a woman who died after being struck by a plow truck in Lowell Saturday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to a crash at the corner of School and Cross streets just before 7 p.m. found that a woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck by a plow truck, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Deanne Fontes, 27, of Lowell was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street, according to officials and witnesses. Fontes was rushed to Tufts Medical Center where she later died from her injuries on Sunday, the district attorney said.

The 39-year-old man from Carlisle pushing the wheelchair was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)