HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) -

Officials have identified the body of a man found dead in a Haverhill, New Hampshire business Monday, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

Police responding to the business early Monday morning found Victor Maldonado, 19, dead in the building, officials said.

After an autopsy, the cause and manner of Maldonado’s death are still pending. Police said there is no known danger to the public.

