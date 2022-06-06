WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials said they have identified a man found shot to death in a port-a-potty in Windham, New Hampshire last week.

Officers responding to West Shore Road for reports of a body in a portable toilet found the man, later identified as Edward Johnson, 37, of Brooklyn, New York. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the killing.

