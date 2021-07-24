DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 95 on the Westwood/Dedham line early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 near Exit 27 around 4:30 a.m. found a Toyota RAV4 upside down in a flooded gully on the infield between the roadway and the ramp, resting in several feet of water, officials said. Troopers pulled two men from the SUV and both were taken to the hospital, where Liam Fitzgerald, 27, was pronounced dead.

The other man, believed to be the driver, was treated and released. No additional information was immediately available and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)