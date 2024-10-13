DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is dead and an 8-year-old girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Abington on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash near 700 Richard A. Fitts Drive around 7:30 p.m. pronounced 44-year-old Christopher Bedard-Bulman, of Dedham, dead at the scene, according to police. His child passenger was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

A small dog was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox