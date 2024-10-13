DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is dead and an 8-year-old girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Abington on Saturday night, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported crash near 700 Richard A. Fitts Drive around 7:30 p.m. pronounced 44-year-old Christopher Bedard-Bulman, of Dedham, dead at the scene, according to police. His child passenger was airlifted to a Boston hospital.
A small dog was found dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
