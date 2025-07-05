WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 70-year-old man who was killed in a firework incident in Wareham on the Fourth of July.

Officers responding to a report of a person hit with a firework on Beach Street around 9:20 p.m. found the man suffering from a facial injury from a firework, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man, identified as Robert Spagnuolo, of Wareham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wareham Police contacted State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Bomb Squad, and the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

After interviewing several witnesses on scene, investigators determined that Spagnuolo was setting off fireworks at the beach when one exploded in his face, causing traumatic injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





