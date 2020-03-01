Officials ID man killed in Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning double shooting early in Lawrence that left a man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Market Street just before 9:10 a.m. found a 23-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man was identified as Alan Jimenez, 23, of Lawrence, according to the district attorney’s office. The woman was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately released. The shooting remains under investigation.

