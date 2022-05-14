DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — Boston police shot and killed a man they say stabbed an officer early Saturday morning, according to Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

Long said officers were responding to a report of a person screaming in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at around 2:40 a.m.

They arrived to find Richard Ortiz, 48, of Revere, brandishing a knife. During an altercation, Long said the man stabbed one of the officers in the torso. Another officer then shot Ortiz, who died at the scene.

Long said the two officers, who have not been identified by police, were treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. He didn’t provide further details in a briefing at the scene of the shooting.

Mayor Michelle Wu said on Twitter wished the officers a speedy recovery and said she’ll “ensure transparency as the investigation develops.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.

