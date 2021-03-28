Officials ID man shot to death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a man found shot to death in Cambridge Saturday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of an unconscious man on Pemberton Street at 12:40 a.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the Rindge baseball field, police said. The man, who was identified as Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, of Cambridge, was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

No other information was immediately released. The shooting is under investigation.

