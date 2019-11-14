Officials ID man who died after being found in freezer at Braintree fish processing company

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive inside an industrial freezer at a fish processing company in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to Channel Fish Processing on Commerce Drive found Julio Cesar Costa inside the industrial size freezer shortly before midnight, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Costa was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the company said Costa, owner of Big Star Cleaning in Everett, was hired to clean the facility.

In a statement, Channel Fish Processing Co. CEO Roy Zaffiro said, “We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy, and extend our deepest sympathy to the man’s family, friends, and co-workers at Big Star Cleaning.”

Authorities say the door on the freezer was closed when the 45-year-old Malden man was found.

OSHA has been notified and is assisting with an investigation.

The man’s body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine his cause of death.

Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.

