NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a man who died in a fire that ripped through a triple-decker home in New Bedford early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Hemlock Street around 4:50 a.m. found flames on the second-floor, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Daniel Dupont, 65, was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at an area hospital, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

Ostroskey noted that crews encountered heavy clutter in the apartment where the fire originated.

Eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

Investigators ruled out foul play but could not rule out other potential causes, including the careless disposal of smoking materials.

The home has since been deemed uninhabitable.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)