BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the MassDOT worker who was fatally struck by a vehicle while working on Route 24 in Bridgewater late Saturday night, officials said.

David Sousa, 57, of Stoughton was struck while picking up debris outside their vehicle near Exit 28B on the northbound side of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The vehicle that struck Sousa remained on scene and all northbound lanes were closed between 10:30 p.m. and 1:20 a.m. this morning while the investigation unfolded.

The matter remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detectives Unit.

In a statement, State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, “We offer our deepest sympathies to the Sousa family and all who knew him. He worked for MassDOT in the Highway Division and was dedicated to service, working for several districts offices as a foreman. He was also a former Select Board chair in the town of Stoughton. He will be missed dearly.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)