Officials ID Northfield, NH man found dead after garage fire

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a man who died at the scene of a fire in Northfield, New Hamphsire.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 354 Shaker Road at 4 a.m. Dec. 28 found a detached garage engulfed in flames, fire officials said. After the fire was extinguished, officials found Kenneth Gorrell, 56, of Northfield, inside the garage.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says Gorrell’s death was not related to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

