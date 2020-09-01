Officials ID pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a pedestrian in Freetown early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on County Road around 1 a.m. discovered that the driver had fled the scene after hitting the victim, according to state police.

The victim, identified as Christopher Pennenga, 35, of Freetown, was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

