LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leominster on Monday night, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash outside the Walmart on Jungle Road around 7:30 p.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a truck, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian, identified as Arthur Andrews, 74, of Sterling, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash, a 66-year-old man was hospitalized after their truck continued on up a small hill and slammed into a fence. There was no word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed officers taping off a section in front of the store, as well as around the truck. Detectives could also be seen photographing and bagging up evidence in the parking lot.

A Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team is assisting state and local police with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

