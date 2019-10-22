Officials ID victim, charge boyfriend with murder in Framingham stabbing

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A Brockton man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Framingham Monday, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Interfaith Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Monday found a Framingham woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office. Jamee Ammons-Maddrey, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Ammons-Maddrey’s boyfriend, Christopher McKoy, 25, had been with her the previous night, and arrested him in Boston on charges of removing a GPS monitoring device from another case in Suffolk County.

He was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with Ammons-Maddrey’s death.

Angelina Rust, who lives in the complex, says the killing has left her shocked.

“My soul left my body,” she said. “It was the most shocking thing ever because I grew up here, like, 36 years since I was born I grew up here and things have happened — like fights and stuff like that — but never a murder.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

